A federal energy program recommended Tuesday that American households should set their thermostats to 78 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and 82 degrees at night to save on utility bill costs.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Agency-run Energy Star said Americans should keep the temperature at 82 degrees Fahrenheit while sleeping and 85 or higher when leaving the house.

Energy Star said in its newly released energy-saving tips that raising temperatures can save you around 3% on average on your utility bill.

“Set your thermostat as high as comfortably possible in the summer. The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill will be,” Energy Star said.

Energy Star also recommended opening windows at night, sealing windows and installing energy-saving treatments to save additional money.

It also recommended other little changes such as only washing clothes and dishes when full and turning off lights and appliances when not in use to further reduce heating the home.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.