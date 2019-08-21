FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting a high school classmate during a robbery.

Court records show that 20-year-old Willie Davis was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of second-degree murder with a firearm and robbery with a firearm.

Authorities say Davis lured Tanner Crowley to a Fort Myers-area apartment for a gun deal in June 2017. At the vacant apartment, authorities say Davis shot Crowley multiple times with an AK-47 rifle. Crowley later died at a hospital.

Davis was arrested nearly a year after the shooting when DNA evidence tied him to the scene of the killing.

