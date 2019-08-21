SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Gov. Kate Brown has signed into law a measure allowing members of the Oregon National Guard to receive tuition assistance at Oregon Health and Science University and private institutions in addition to community colleges and public higher education institutions.

KATU-TV reports House Bill 2817 was passed by the Oregon Legislature and signed into law Tuesday.

The benefit will be available for the 2020-21 academic year.

The bill expands on a 2018 law which established tuition assistance to members of the Oregon National Guard to attend public universities and community college. That assistance began during the 2018-19 academic year.

Both laws require a student to be in “good standing” with a cumulative grade point average of 2.0 or higher.

