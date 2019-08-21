An event of note for anyone who might question feminine loyalty to President Trump and his administration. With the blessings of Mr. Trump’s campaign, the very active Women for Trump organization will host “An Evening to Empower,” described as a campaign coalition event centered on the 99th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

The event will unfold at a major convention center in Tampa, Florida, and feature White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The ladies mean business. The program will herald “a nationwide effort” to mobilize volunteers, register and engage voters in an effort to reelect Mr. Trump and to support down-ballot Republicans in 2020.

“Women across America know that President Trump has made empowering women a top priority. We are excited to see early movement not only in Tampa, but across the country to Keep America Great,” says Hannah Castillo, coalitions director for Mr. Trump’s campaign.

“Between 5 million new jobs, prioritizing public safety and expanding access to affordable health care choices, Women for Trump know they have a powerful voice in echoing the president’s ‘Promises Made, and Promises Kept’” message, Ms. Castillo adds.

And speaking of coalitions, it is also of note that the Republican Party has also organized seven formal voter groups: Black Republican Activists, GOP Hispanics, RNC Women, GOP Faith, Asian Pacific Americans, Veterans and Military Families, and Young Leaders.

THEY NOTICED

Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez has a message for his flock.

“Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and the RNC are raising record-breaking sums of money. With July’s massive haul, they’ve surpassed $200 million just this year.

“I won’t lie to you: These numbers are daunting. We don’t have to match Trump and the Republican National Committee dollar for dollar in order to beat them, but it’s clear that we urgently need to turn up the heat on our fundraising to keep our eventual nominee and Democrats nationwide from being overwhelmed by the GOP’s money machine in the general election,” Mr. Perez says in a new voter outreach.

“The worst mistake we can make is to underestimate Trump and the RNC. I can’t overstate this. They’re not waiting until next year to invest in 2020, and neither can we,” the chairman advises.

THE PERSISTENT RUSSIA FACTOR

Talk of “stealing the election” and “Russian collusion” has certainly not disappeared from news coverage. And it has not left the public’s radar either.

Six-out-of-10 U.S. voters, in fact, believe that Russia indeed will interfere in the 2020 election. Half of the voters say this interference is meant to help “Republican candidates.” A hefty amount don’t know who would benefit from it.

So says a brand new Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,998 voters.

There are very distinct partisan divides here. See all the numbers in the Poll du Jour at column’s end.

‘RETIRING IN PLACE’

Some New Yorkers are irked with Mayor Bill DeBlasio, who appears to be spending more time as a Democratic presidential hopeful in Iowa than on the streets of New York — which could use some TLC at the moment.

“You’re invisible, a ghost mayor,” writes New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin.

“Maybe you are following the advice of the late Joseph Campbell, who urged all of us to ‘follow your bliss.’ Running for president is apparently your bliss, and I salute the clarity of purpose. However, as Abraham Lincoln also told us, ‘A house divided against itself cannot stand.’ He was talking about America and slavery, but the same principle applies to individuals. No person can succeed with divided loyalties,” Mr. Goodwin continues.

“The job you were hired to do — twice — and for which you are paid a handsome sum, plus free housing, is a casualty of your bliss. It’s on the back burner, if it’s on the stove at all. Mentally and emotionally, you’ve checked out of City Hall. On your best days, you are going through the motions. It’s not good enough, and it’s not right,” the columnist continues.

“Civil service workers have a term for it: retiring in place. The phrase refers to someone who doesn’t want to do the job, but doesn’t want to give it up either. In effect, someone who wants to get paid for not working. Someone who is ripping off taxpayers. That’s you. You should at least admit you’re cheating on us,” Mr. Goodwin observes.

And about that salary.

For the curious, Mr. DeBlasio made $254,392 in 2018 according to his tax forms, and also took is $108,450 in income from local rental properties.

“Being mayor means being on call 24 hours a day, and your head and heart must be totally into it,” Mr. Goodwin says.

THE DEMOCRATS GATHER

Oh, the rumors that circulate about the Democratic Party. It’s troubled by inner strife, internal division, confused narratives, hazy issues and an underlying sense of panic that President Trump could be reelected. So say some observers.

“Democrats have a moral imperative to win back the presidency in 2020,” the party advises loyal Dems.

Yes, well.

Those Dems will get to sort some of this out Thursday, which marks the opening of the Democratic National Committee’s summer meeting in San Francisco. Yes, the Democrats will hash out all the by-laws and state-party issues, of course. All 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidates are expected to hit the stage Friday, to be followed by a general session meeting to discuss party business Saturday.

Both the caucus meetings and general session will be open to the press and the public — so brace for the news coverage.

POLL DU JOUR

• 61% of voters say Russia will “likely” try to influence the 2020 presidential election; 44% of Republicans, 60% of independents and 78% of Democrats agree.

• 24% overall say it is not likely Russia will try to influence the election; 43% of Republicans, 20% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 49% overall say if Russia tries to influence the election, it will help Republican candidates; 26% of Republicans, 42% of independents and 75% of Democrats agree.

• 35% overall don’t know whom the Russians would help; 46% of Republicans, 45% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

• 15% overall say they will help Democratic candidates; 26% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 9% of Democrats agree.

Source: A POLITICO/MORNING CONSULT poll of 1,998 REGISTERED U.S. VOTERS conducted AUG. 16-18.

• Helpful information to [email protected]

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.