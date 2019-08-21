Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and Sen. Bernard Sanders were the only two major Democratic presidential contenders who held leads over President Trump in head-to-head match-ups, according to a poll released Wednesday.

Though roughly one-quarter to one-third of respondents were undecided in all the match-ups, the results underscore the pitch that candidates — notably Mr. Biden — are trying to make to Democratic primary voters that they’re best suited to take on Mr. Trump in a general election.

Mr. Biden held a 7-point, 42% to 35% lead over Mr. Trump in the Politico/Morning Consult poll, and Mr. Sanders of Vermont held a 5-point, 40% to 35% lead.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, was tied with Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and held a 3-point lead over Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, a 7-point lead over Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey, and 8-point leads over former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana.

The survey of 1,998 registered voters in the U.S. was taken from Aug. 16-18 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

