PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A longtime Democratic congressman from Rhode Island says he supports an impeachment inquiry against Republican President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jim Langevin (LAN’-jih-vin) said Wednesday the prospect of impeachment isn’t something he takes lightly, but he came to his decision after careful reflection and interaction with constituents.

Former special counsel Robert Mueller concluded there was insufficient evidence to establish a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia, but he also didn’t exonerate the president on questions of whether he committed obstruction of justice.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and characterized the investigation as a “witch hunt.”

Langevin, who is serving a 10th term representing western Rhode Island, says the president’s actions demand further investigation and most of the constituents he has heard from support an inquiry. He says the public deserves the full truth.

