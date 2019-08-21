DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A man has been convicted of second-degree murder for the shooting death of a Des Moines resident.

Polk County District Court records say a jury found 47-year-old William Burton III guilty last week. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 2.

Authorities say Burton shot 39-year-old Cory Channon on Jan. 9 last year at Channon’s home. Burton and Crystal Purdy had gone there to confront Channon about a gun Burton thought Channon had stolen from him.

Purdy pleaded guilty last September to burglary and conspiracy and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

