RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two women are in custody after a deadly shooting in a suburban Kansas City home.
Police responded early Wednesday to the home in Raytown, Missouri, and found a man dead. Police say the two women were taken into custody at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were immediately released.
