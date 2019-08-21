LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico woman accused of setting a mobile home fire that killed an 8-year-old girl has been ordered held until her trial.
KVIA-TV reports a state district judge ruled Monday that Jocelyn Ontiveros posed a danger and would remain in a county jail until her trial in November.
Investigators say Ontiveras set a Sunland Park mobile home on fire in December to kill a woman who was in a relationship with Ontiveros‘ boyfriend.
Authorities say the fire killed the woman’s 8-year-old daughter and injured two other children.
The 30-year-old woman has been charged with arson with intent to commit a violent felony and child abuse resulting in death.
Her trial is now set for Nov. 8.
She has pleaded not guilty.
