Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Wednesday that she supports Vice President Mike Pence and wants to stop “false rumors” that she might replace him as President Trump’s running mate.

“Enough of the false rumors,” Ms. Haley tweeted. “Vice President Pence has been a dear friend of mine for years. He has been a loyal and trustworthy VP to the President. He has my complete support.”

It’s not clear why Ms. Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, felt the need to speak out on Wednesday. Three days earlier, President Trump said that he’s “very happy with Mike Pence.”

“I think Mike Pence has been an outstanding VP,” the president told reporters on Sunday, addressing the rumors of a possible shakeup of the GOP ticket. “I think that he’s been incredible in terms of the love that a lot of people [have], especially if you look at the Evangelicals and so many others. They really have a great respect for our vice president, and so do I.”

A senior administration official told CNBC after Ms. Haley’s tweet, “The only person person talking about Nikki Haley as Vice President is Nikki Haley.”

