LITCHFIELD, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say they followed pings from a cellphone in a kidnapping case to find a woman who texted 911, and they later arrested a suspect.
Police officers tracked the pings to a Litchfield home on Tuesday afternoon. The woman who texted the plea for help was located, and police began searching for a man.
Police say 36-year-old Joshua Tilley was arrested Wednesday morning after being spotted along a road.
A state police spokesman says Tilley has been charged with kidnapping and domestic violence assault. He is being held at the Kennebec County Jail; it wasn’t immediately known if had a lawyer.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.