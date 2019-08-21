PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - Four men are accused of roles in a scheme to break into mail collection boxes throughout northern New Jersey and steal checks and other pieces of mail.

Federal prosecutors say three Paterson residents were arrested Wednesday and were due to make their initial court appearances later in the day. The fourth suspect remains at large.

Authorities say the defendants stole checks from mail collection boxes in several counties and fraudulently deposited them into various bank accounts, often within a day of being stolen. Some of the mail collection boxes were broken into with the use of pry bars, usually late at night.

All four men are charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud. They could each face 30 years in prison if convicted.

