Rick Gates will testify Thursday in the criminal trial of former top Obama administration lawyer Greg Craig.

Mr. Craig is charged with misleading the Justice Department about his work with Ukrainian officials in 2012 when he prepared a report about that country’s prosecution of its former president.

Gates, who is testifying pursuant to a plea deal he struck with the federal government, served as a middle man between Mr. Craig’s law firm and Paul Manafort who oversaw the project on behalf of the Ukrainian government.

Gates was Manafort’s right-hand man and helped organize the public relations strategy supporting the report’s rollout.

Gates and Manafort were both indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller on a host of charges, including lying to investigators and tax fraud. Pleading guilty, Gates reached a deal with U.S. prosecutors.

The Justice Department maintains Mr. Craig mislead them about whether his conversations with reporters about the report was foreign lobbying.

He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers insist he didn’t need to register as a foreign lobbyist.

