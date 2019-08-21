ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) - A Rockford man has pleaded guilty to pointing a laser pointer at an aircraft.
Forty-five-year old Brenton Wells entered the plea Tuesday in Rockford federal court. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced, scheduled to occur on Dec. 10.
Prosecutors say Wells was standing in the backyard of a Rockford home Dec. 6 and knowingly aimed a laser pointer at the aircraft as it flew overhead.
The laser beam can cause temporary blindness for the flight crew of any aircraft.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.