TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a corrections officer at Pima County Superior Court.

County Sheriff Mark Napier says the officer suffered a fatal injury while on duty around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Napier said the officer was in a secure area that wasn’t accessible to the public and it’s believed he was alone at the time of the injury.

The sheriff says other corrections were nearby at the time and came to the officer’s aid within seconds.

At a news conference, Napier wouldn’t disclose the manner or cause of the officer’s injuries.

The name of the corrections officer also hasn’t been released.

Napier says there’s no danger to the public and investigators aren’t looking for any suspects in the incident.

