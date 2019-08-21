President Trump said Wednesday he has children in mind with his administration’s new policy Wednesday to hold illegal immigrant families in detention, parents and children together, while they await their deportation hearings.

Mr. Trump said the goal is to change future illegal immigrants’ thinking. If they are detained, they can be deported, and once folks back in Central America see deportations they’ll stop surging north.

“They won’t come. And many people will be saved,” the president said.

His top aides announced earlier in the day that they are writing new regulations to replace the Flores Settlement, a court-imposed agreement governing how illegal immigrant children nabbed at the border are treated.

Under a 2015 update to Flores imposed by an Obama-appointed federal judge, the government cannot detain parents who cross the border with children for longer than 20 days. That’s too short to complete their immigration cases, and it means they get released into communities, where most of them are ignoring their court cases or their deportation orders.

The new rules announced Wednesday would allow families to be detained longer, allowing their cases to be completed. If they are in detention they can be quickly deported, since officers don’t need to go track them down in the communities.

The families would be detained in dormitory-like facilities run by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Those are not the same as the border facilities, where reports of children sleeping outside or in overcrowded pens with chain-link fences shocked the country earlier this year.

Still, immigrant-rights activists say it’s inhumane to keep children in detention.

United We Dream, one activist group, called it “torture.” The Congressional Hispanic Caucus said keeping the families together in detention was treating them “as if they are criminals.”

Mr. Trump, though, said the danger to families — and women and children in particular — comes during the journey to the U.S.

A significant fraction of females report being assaulted on the trip, with rapes common enough that some women begin to take birth control ahead of the journey to prevent pregnancy from rape.

Drownings or deaths by exposure to the elements have also surged this year as the number of migrants, and in particular sicker migrants, has risen.

