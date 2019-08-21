President Trump says Denmark is being “nasty” about his decision to scrap a visit to the Scandinavian country because they wouldn’t entertain his push to buy Greenland.

Mr. Trump canceled his visit via tweet late Tuesday, catching Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen off guard and enraging Danish politicians.

On Wednesday, the president said Ms. Frederiksen was out of line for labeling his pitch “absurd.”

“It was not a nice way of doing it,” he told White House reporters.

He said she could have just said no, they don’t want to put Greenland up for sale.

“She’s not talking to me, she’s talking to the United States of America,” he said. “They can’t say, ‘How absurd.’”

Mr. Trump was supposed to stop in Copenhagen Sept. 2-3 on his way back to the U.S. from a visit to Poland.

He canceled the meeting in the wake of Ms. Frederiksen’s Greenland rejection, turning what appeared to be a whimsical idea into a diplomatic fiasco.

