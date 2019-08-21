President Trump called himself “the chosen one” Wednesday in referring to his role confronting China for chronic U.S. trade deficits that his predecessors didn’t tackle.

‘“Somebody had to do it,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House.

Then he looked up at the sky and said, “I am the chosen one.”

“I’m taking on China on trade,” the president said. “And you know what? We’re winning. I was put here by people to do a great job. And that’s what I’m doing. My life would be much easier if I just said ‘let China continue to rip off the United States.’ But I can’t do that.”

He bristled at the media calling the tariffs feud with Beijing as “Trump’s trade war.”

“This isn’t my trade war,” he said. “This is a trade war that should have taken place a long time ago under a lot of other presidents.”

