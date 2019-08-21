President Trump’s fondness for tariffs will take a small but very real bite out of the U.S. economy, the government’s chief scorekeeper said Wednesday.

Mr. Trump’s tariff increases and the retaliatory tariffs other countries have imposed will cut three-tenths of a percent off the economy by next year, the Congressional Budget Office said.

Americans’ average household income has also been hurt, the CBO said, coming in four-tenths of a percent lower by 2020.

All told, the tariffs totaled about 11 percent of imports, or $263 billion worth of goods, the CBO said.

Mr. Trump has engaged in a running battle with foreign trading partners, demanding they grant American companies more access and imposing tariffs on those who don’t. The most acute battle is with China, where Mr. Trump is trying to strike a broad trade agreement and has used tariffs to express displeasure with the lack of progress. China imports alone account for $229 billion worth of goods now subject to tariffs.

CBO analysts said tariffs sap the economy chiefly by scaring investors.

“Changes in trade policies have increased businesses’ uncertainty about future barriers to trade and thus their perceptions of risks associated with investment in the United States and abroad,” the scorekeepers said in their annual August budget outlook.

Mr. Trump has bristled over accusations that his trade policies are hurting average Americans.

He points to tens of billions of dollars in additional revenue he says the federal government is collecting through the tariffs, and has vowed to distribute much of it to farmers to help compensate them for the market share they’re losing because other countries retaliated.

The CBO calculates that Mr. Trump’s tariffs will produce about $410 billion in additional revenue over the next decade.

