Iranian-backed Houthi rebels reportedly shot down a U.S. drone over Yemen on Tuesday, marking the latest apparent downing of an American unmanned craft at the hands of Tehran and its proxies in the region.

Houthi military officials told Reuters that the MQ-9 drone was shot down in the Dhamar region of the country.

Pentagon officials did not immediately confirm the news but said the incident is under investigation.

“We are investigating reports of an attack by Iranian-backed Houthis forces on a U.S. unmanned aerial system (UAS) operating in authorized airspace over Yemen,” U.S. Central Command spokesman Army Lt. Col. Earl Brown said in a statement Wednesday. “We have been clear that Iran’s provocative actions and support to militants and proxies, like the Iranian-backed Houthis, poses a serious threat to stability in the region and our partners.”

In early June, another American drone was shot down by Houthi forces in Yemen. Later that same month, Iran downed a U.S. Global Hawk aircraft that Tehran claimed had entered Iranian airspace — an assertion the Pentagon denied.

President Trump nearly launched retaliatory airstrikes against Iran following the incident but ultimately decided against the move, citing the high number of civilians that would’ve been killed.

The Iranian-backed Houthis remain locked in a brutal conflict with the Yemeni government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia. The U.S. has provided arms to Saudi Arabia, and also has sometimes conducted airstrikes against al Qaeda fighters based in Yemen.

