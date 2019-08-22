SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A Sioux Falls woman accused of driving away after her boyfriend fell off the hood of her vehicle and later died has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Forty-four-year-old Jayme Knudson earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Erik Lunstra. The 46-year-old Lunstra died of his injuries on Sept. 10, 2018, two days after he fell from Knudson’s vehicle.

The Argus Leader reports Second Circuit Court Judge Susan Sabers told Knudson she would have given her additional time in prison if she were able. Ten years is the maximum for manslaughter.

Defense attorney Lyndee Kamrath asked for probation for Knudson, who she said had a clean record and good job history. Kamrath says Knudson recognizes she should have called police that night, but was in fear.

