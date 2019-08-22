By - Associated Press - Thursday, August 22, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) - Police say two women and a man were found shot to death inside a town house in the Vinings area of Cobb County just northwest of Atlanta.

Cobb County police say the bodies were discovered around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the home off Cumberland Boulevard, near Cumberland Mall.

Police spokeswoman Sydney Melton tells WSB-TV that it appears the victims lived in the home, but investigators had not yet confirmed the relationship between them.

Few other details were released.

