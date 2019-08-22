NEW YORK — The body of Andrea Zamperoni, a chef at a popular restaurant in New York’s Grand Central Terminal who went missing last weekend, has been found at a hostel in Queens.

Police say the 33-year-old man was found on the first floor of the Kamway Lodge in Jackson Heights Wednesday night. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Zamperoni was reported missing after he didn’t report for work as the head chef at Cipriani Dolce in Grand Central on Monday.

Restaurant manager Fernando Dallorso tells the New York Post that Zamperoni was last seen by his roommates in Queens on Saturday.

The Italian-born Zamperoni has worked in Cipriani’s Grand Central Terminal location for a little more than a year. He previously worked at a Cipriani restaurant in London.

