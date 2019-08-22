JEFFERSON, Iowa (AP) - Authorities are trying to find the source of a fish kill in a central Iowa creek.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department said in a news release Wednesday that U.S. Agricultural Department employees sampling a stream noticed the dead fish in Hardin Creek, about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) east of Jefferson in Greene County. It’s uncertain how many fish have died.

The Iowa department says the affected area is at least 3 miles (5 kilometers) long. The department also says residents should keep children and pets out of the stream for 24 to 48 hours after the pollutant is gone.

