NEW YORK (AP) - Lawyer Michael Avenatti says charging Nike $25 million to probe corruption at the sportswear giant was a bargain rather than extortion.

An attorney for Avenatti told a judge Thursday that a November extortion trial should be postponed until January so he can gather more proof.

Attorney Scott Srebnick said at a Manhattan hearing that he wants to subpoena Nike employees and others to prove Avenatti acted appropriately.

U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe (GAHR’-duh-fee) told Srebnick to submit written arguments next week. A message for comment was left with a Nike spokesman.

Avenatti was arrested this spring, when prosecutors said he demanded up to $25 million from Nike to conduct an internal probe of the company or he would splatter the company with bad publicity. Avenatti has pleaded not guilty.

