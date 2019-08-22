COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A former member of the board that oversees South Carolina highways will have to stay in jail until a federal court hearing to determine if he violated probation when authorities say he tried to hire a prostitute.
Prosecutors said John Hardee texted an undercover officer posing as a prostitute and arranged a $40 sex act just hours after he was sentenced Aug. 7 to probation and house arrest but not jail time for obstructing a bribery investigation.
News outlets report the 72-year-old former state Department of Transportation commissioner was brought into court Wednesday in a wheelchair because of a recent fall following knee and back surgery.
A hearing to decide if Hardee violated probation hasn’t been scheduled.
Hardee had faced up to 20 years in prison on the obstruction charge.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.