ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The FBI and other authorities in New Mexico are seeking the public’s help in finding whoever is responsible for a series of arson fires this week that damaged several buildings in Naschitti on the Navajo Nation.

The fires occurred Monday to Wednesday and damaged a church, a convenience store and three vacant houses.

No injuries were reported.

The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety and the San Juan County Fire Department are investigating the fires.

