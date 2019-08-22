Former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig first suggested advancing a copy of a politically sensitive report prepared on behalf of the Ukrainian government to a New York Times reporter in 2012, former Trump campaign chairman Rick Gates testified Thursday.

Mr. Craig has pleaded not guilty to one count of lying to Justice Department investigators about his Ukrainian work. The report evaluated that country’s prosecution of former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

Prosecutors say he was involved in the rollout of the report to the media in December 2012, which would have required him to register as a foreign lobbyist.

Defense attorneys maintain he was not part of the carefully plotted media campaign drafted by future Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his right-hand man Gates.

But on Thursday, Gates said that it was Mr. Craig himself who suggested giving an embargoed copy of the report to New York Times reporter David Sanger.

Gates told the courtroom that Mr. Craig first mentioned Mr. Sanger, a national security reporter, during a 2012 meeting at the Harvard Club. He recalled Mr. Craig saying that the journalist wouldn’t give a “glowing review” of the report, but it would give a fair article.

“We wouldn’t get a good article, but we would get a fair article,” Gates said. “He was very credible in the space and that would help with the [public relations] effort.”

Once a positive story was planted in the Times, other newspapers followed suit with other positive reports.

“It did have an impact from our standpoint the success of it was very great,” Gates told the courtroom.

Gates turn as a prosecution witness was part of his plea agreement with federal prosecutors. In 2017 he and Manafort were indicted in the first case brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, who charged they laundered money, made false statements to investigators and failed to report an offshore bank account.

Although Gates initially pleaded not guilty, he later relented and agreed to cooperate with the government. He said Thursday he met with federal prosecutors more than 40 times in the past two years.

