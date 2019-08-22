ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A homeless man who was set on fire over the weekend has died from his injuries, and the man accused of the attack is now charged with murder.

Asheville Police said Thursday that 66-year-old Robert Charles Austin of Asheville is now facing first-degree murder charges after his arrest Wednesday.

Police were called to Tunnel Road before 2 a.m. Sunday and found 58-year-old Larry Alston suffering from severe burns.

The initial investigation shows someone poured accelerant on Alston and set him on fire. He died at the hospital early Thursday morning.

Police are looking for potential witnesses to the crime.

