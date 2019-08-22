One of the most senior Democrats in the House, the man who would spearhead any impeachment effort against President Trump, called out two members of “the Squad” for sharing an anti-Semitic cartoon by a cartoonist with a history on that topic.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler didn’t spare Mr. Trump in his tweet about anti-Semitism in U.S. political discourse, saying his “comments about disloyalty are a vicious and dangerous anti-Semitic trope.”

“The growing anti-Semitism in our political dialogue is repugnant,” wrote the New York Democrat, who is Jewish and whose Twitter ID used three parentheses on either side of his name, a gesture of Jewish solidarity.

The growing anti-Semitism in our political dialogue is repugnant. @realdonaldtrump’s comments about disloyalty are a vicious and dangerous anti-Semitic trope. And the Carlos Latuff cartoon forwarded by @RepRashida and @Ilhan can surely be read for its vile underlying message. — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) August 22, 2019

But more surprisingly, Mr. Nadler criticized Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota for sharing on Instagram a cartoon that drew on the classical anti-Semitic trope of Jews as secretly controlling and subverting other countries’ leaders. It shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu putting his hand over Ms. Tlaib’s mouth, followed by, adorned with the star of David, Mr. Trump putting his hand over Ms. Omar’s mouth.

“The Carlos Latuff cartoon forwarded by @RepRashida and @Ilhan can surely be read for its vile underlying message,” Mr. Nadler said.

Mr. Trump, Ms. Tlaib and Ms. Omar were all tagged in the tweet.

According to Batya Ungar-Sargon, opinion editor at Forward, Mr. Latuff’s cartoons have repeatedly dealt in anti-Semitism.

“Latuff came in second in Iran’s International Holocaust Cartoon Contest, which is a thing that exists, in case you thought the TL couldn’t get any worse,” she wrote.

Oof. Looks like both Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib shared this awful Carlos Latuff cartoon in Instagram stories yesterday. In 2006, Latuff came in second in Iran’s International Holocaust Cartoon Contest, which is a thing that exists, in case you thought the TL couldn’t get any worse. pic.twitter.com/uwyBPAsz7T — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 18, 2019

