Former congressman and Democratic presidential longshot John Delaney suggested Wednesday that members of his party are secretly “cheering on a recession” because of their desire to defeat President Trump in 2020.

“It feels like some Democrats are cheering on a recession because they want to stick it to Trump,” Mr. Delaney told reporters. “I don’t want a recession because I don’t want these workers in here to face a recession, but I worry that Trump’s policies are bringing one on.”

When pressed, Mr. Delaney refused to specifically name the Democrats of whom he was referring and said he only got “a sense” that they were rooting for an economic downturn.

“I’m not gonna name names, but you just get a sense,” he said. “I just think it’s very important that we be clear as a party that we don’t want a recession, right? His economic policies are bad, I think they’re ultimately going to unwind, but I don’t want that to happen. I mean, I’m an American, I want the country to do well.”

A CNN reporter asked the candidate, “Do you think members of the Democratic Party are actively looking for a recession?”

“I didn’t say that,” Mr. Delaney responded. “I didn’t say that.”

