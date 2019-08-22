GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in western Kansas.
The Finney County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the suspect is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder, possession of a stimulant, hallucinogens and paraphernalia and a parole violation.
The release says deputies responded Tuesday morning to a call about a suicidal person and found 25-year-old Gerado Ramirez, of Garden City, dead of a gunshot wound. The investigation led authorities to determine that he died by homicide, not suicide. The investigation is ongoing.
