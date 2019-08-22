MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - A 23-year-old Friday Harbor man has been charged with controlled substance homicide after an Anacortes man died of an overdose of counterfeit drugs.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports Logan Eby was also charged Thursday in Skagit County Superior Court with two counts related to the possession and distribution of fentanyl.

Eby is accused of selling the drugs to Frank Gray, whose body was found in his Anacortes home on Feb. 4.

Court documents say Gray was trying to stay clean but that Eby continued to push pills on him.

Court documents say just days before Gray’s body was found, another Anacortes man nearly died after overdosing on the same pills. Authorities say that man had gotten them from Gray, who had gotten them from Eby.

Eby was arrested Monday. It wasn’t known if he has a lawyer.

___

Information from: Skagit Valley Herald, http://www.skagitvalleyherald.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.