The Pentagon sharply criticized the government of South Korea President Moon Jae-in on Thursday for cancelling a key intelligence-sharing pact with Japan amid a bitter trade dispute between the two U.S. allies.

“The Department of Defense expresses our strong concern and disappointment that the Moon administration has withheld its renewal of the [pact],” Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn said in a statement underscoring sensitivity of the development at moment when the Trump administration seeks unity between Seoul and Tokyo behind U.S. policies toward China and North Korea.

The surprise collapse of the intelligence sharing pact is likely to set back U.S. efforts to bolster delicate security cooperation with South Korea and Japan. Lt. Col. Eastburn’s statement suggested U.S. officials are wary about the impact on military-to-military communications between Washington, Tokyo and Seoul.

“We strongly believe that the integrity of our mutual defense and security ties must persist despite frictions in other areas of the ROK-Japan relationship,” the statement said. “We’ll continue to pursue bilateral and trilateral defense and security cooperation where possible with Japan and [South Korea].”

South Korean ties with Japan are widely seen to be at their lowest point since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1965. Japan colonized the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that many experts had predicted South Korea was unlikely to spike the 3-year-old intelligence-sharing deal for the sake of its relations with the United States. South Korea has been seeking U.S. help in resolving the trade dispute with Japan, and Seoul and Washington have also been working together to restart stalled talks on stripping North Korea of its nuclear weapons.

South Korea’s presidential office said it decided to terminate the intelligence deal because Japan’s recent decision to downgrade South Korea’s trade status caused a “grave” change in security cooperation between the countries.

“Under this situation, the government has determined that maintaining the agreement, which was signed for the purpose of exchanging sensitive military intelligence on security, does not serve our national interests,” Kim You-geun, the deputy director of South Korea’s presidential national security office, said in a nationally televised statement.

In recent weeks, Japan has imposed stricter controls on exports to South Korea of three chemicals essential for manufacturing semiconductors and display screens - key export items for South Korea - and decided to remove South Korea from a list of countries granted preferential trade status.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

