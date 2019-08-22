SEATTLE (AP) - Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are investigating fatal shooting near 102nd Street and Aurora Avenue North in North Seattle.
KIRO-TV reports the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officials with the Seattle Fire Department say a man in his 30s was killed.
Around 7 a.m. all lanes on Aurora Avenue reopened to traffic.
___
Information from: KIRO-TV, htthttp://www.kirotv.com/index.html
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.