Businesses in Portland, Oregon, lost millions of dollars due to closing their doors during recent protests held by opponents and supporters of anti-fascist activists known as antifa, a local business group said Wednesday.

The Portland Business Alliance, a division of the city’s chamber of commerce, said a survey of local establishments suggests Saturday’s protests resulted in upwards of $3 million in foregone revenue and other related costs.

“I cannot stress enough the impact that our businesses felt,” Andrew Hoan, the group’s president, said during a press conference.

“Businesses large and small and their employees and their families were deeply impacted,” added Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler. “Employees and their families were the ones who bore the burden.”

Businesses in downtown Portland had shuttered in anticipation of the demonstrations, an “End Domestic Terrorism” rally organized by opponents of antifa and rivaling counterprotests, potentially becoming out of control.

Despite unfolding largely without issues, city officials said the rallies hurt downtown businesses practically across the board. Hotel rooms went unbooked due to the demonstrations, and restaurants and shops were forced to close rather than stay open and risk incident, said Mr. Wheeler, a Democrat.

“While it was well managed and mostly uneventful on the streets, we know that the threat of disruption and violence impacted many of our downtown businesses,” said Portland Commissioner Chloe Eudaly.

Portland will try to rebound from the misses business by offering deals aimed at bringing shoppers back to downtown this Saturday, including free parking and public transportation, among other perks.

“We’re here today to help take back our city and to help erase the memory of the fear that affected not just stores, restaurants and other businesses, but also impacted community organizations, social gatherings and other events all across the community,” added Mr. Wheeler.

Antifa activists and their opponents had clashed in Portland before, and President Trump said earlier Saturday that he was “very closely” monitoring the most recent protests.

