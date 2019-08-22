Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News as a contributor for political commentary and analysis, the network announced Thursday.

She will make her first appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Sept. 6.

Mrs. Sanders, who left the White House in June after two years in the job, has moved with her family back to her native Arkansas. She also has been considering a bid for governor there.

She will join other Trump aides in the Fox organization. Former White House communications director Hope Hicks is chief spokesperson for Fox Corp., and former deputy press secretary Raj Shah also recently was hired by Fox Corp.

It’s not unusual for White House aides to take network jobs after leaving government. For example, former Obama press secretary Jay Carney joined CNN a few months after leaving the White House in 2014, while Mr. Obama was still in office. And former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod was hired by NBC News and MSNBC as a political analyst in 2013, during Mr. Obama’s second term.

