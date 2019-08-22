NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - The off-duty New Haven police captain shot while intervening in a deadly shooting earlier this month is being released from the hospital.
Capt. Anthony Duff is being discharged Thursday after suffering gunshot wounds on Aug. 12 when he came across a shooting involving two men in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street.
Duff, who was out of uniform, was shot three times but is expected to make a full recovery.
Police say 46-year-old Troy Clark, of West Haven, was killed by the gunman, who remains at large.
Duff, a 24-year veteran of the police force and the department’s public information officer, radioed to dispatchers to request backup and report he was wounded.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.