SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Spokane County officials have cleared a Spokane police officer who shot and killed a man during a call in January.
Prosecutor Larry Haskell on Wednesday announced that 35-year-old David Novak held a baseball bat and slammed it on his car, making sounds that police thought were gunshots.
Novak was shot by Officer Brandon Rankin.
The Spokesman-Review says Haskell’s decision was announced at a news conference attended by about 20 of Novak’s relatives, who denounced the decision.
