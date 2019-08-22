The U.S. Army has reportedly begun distributing decks of cards with Iranian weaponry to familiarize soldiers with the country’s arsenal.

The Federation of American Scientists reported Tuesday that the military branch is handing out the playing cards which feature pictures of Iran’s stockpiles along with information such as their names, effective range, and other statistics relevant in combat.

These cards are likely being introduced to help “familiarize soldiers with Iran’s inventory of weapons and presumably to facilitate their recognition on the battlefield,” according to FAS.

The FAS added that Chinese and Russian fact cards have been created in the past, and that a North Korean one is being made as well.

These cards come after months of heightened tension between the U.S. and Iran that have many worried about a potential armed conflict between the countries.

