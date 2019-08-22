Countries around the world, including the United States, voted Thursday to regulate the international giraffe trade to protect the species.



Giraffes have been labeled an engendered species as their skins and bones have become valuable commodities worldwide.



The agreement was reached Thursday at the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.



Under the measure, countries must issue export permits validating that any giraffe parts were legally acquired and will not impact the survival of wild giraffes.



The agreement also regulates and tracks the giraffe trade. It doesn’t ban trade or hunting.



“Thanks to today’s decision, the international trade in giraffe parts …. will be tracked in a manner that allows us to focus on problem trends in destructive trade, and fight for additional protections if necessary,” said Elly Pepper of the Natural Resources Defense Council in statement.

