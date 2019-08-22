LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say an off-duty officer and two other people suffered injuries deemed not to be life-threatening during an exchange of gunfire Wednesday night.

Police say the shooting occurred as the officer attempted to defuse a situation in which people had surrounded another person in some sort of confrontation.

Police say the shooting began when one of those people turned around with a gun and pointed it at the officer.

According to police, apart from the people who were injured, another person involved in the incident also was taken into custody.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.