By - Associated Press - Thursday, August 22, 2019

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) - Police have arrested a man for fatally shooting a woman in a retail parking lot in Brooklyn Park.

Officers called to the scene Wednesday night administered first aid until an ambulance arrived, but the 35-year-old woman died later at a hospital.

Authorities say witnesses reported the woman was talking with a man in the parking lot before she was shot, then a man and woman in an SUV fled the scene.

Investigators later identified the suspect and took him into custody.

