Anthony Scaramucci compared President Trump to a cult leader Friday as the former White House communications director continued to publicly feud with the president.

Mr. Scaramucci likened Mr. Trump on Twitter to Jim Jones, the infamous cult leader who ran the Peoples Temple settlement in Jonestown, Guyana, where hundreds died in 1978.

“It’s like a hostage crisis inside the @WhiteHouse and the hostages have Stockholm Syndrome. @realDonaldTrump as rev Jim Jones. When will it break?” Mr. Scaramucci tweeted.

The White House communications director for 10 days in 2017, Mr. Scaramucci has feuded publicly with Mr. Trump since coming out earlier this month against the president’s reelection and calling for another Republican to seek the party’s nomination.

Mr. Trump has responded to the criticism by taking aim at both Mr. Scaramucci and his wife, prompting the former investment banker to accuse the president earlier this week of becoming a “full-blown” fascist.

“It’s just crazy,” Mr. Scaramucci said Thursday on CNN. “He’s going after private citizens with the power of the presidency.”

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment. Mr. Trump referred to his former communications director earlier this week as an unstable “nut job.”

Jones preached in California prior to relocating the Peoples Temple to Guyana in 1977. More than 900 people died after Jones ordered them to commit suicide the following year.

