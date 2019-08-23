President Trump has proven to be a “full-blown” fascist by attacking private citizens on social media, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said Thursday.

Mr. Scaramucci, who served in the White House for less than two weeks in 2017, slammed his former boss while speaking about recently becoming a target of Mr. Trump’s attacks.

“It’s just crazy. I’m a private citizen,” Mr. Scaramucci said on CNN. “He may not have early-stage dementia but he has full-blown, early-stage fascism. He’s going after private citizens with the power of the presidency.”

Mr. Trump has feuded publicly in recent weeks with Mr. Scaramucci in light of the latter recently calling on fellow Republicans to stop the president from securing a second term.

Taking aim from his Twitter account Monday, Mr. Trump responded to the criticism by recalling divorce proceedings initiated by Mr. Scaramucci’s wife during his White House stint.

“I barely knew him until his 11 days of gross incompetence-made a fool of himself,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “Said his wife was driving him crazy, ‘something big’ was happening with her. Getting divorced. He was a mental wreck. We didn’t want him around.”

Mr. Scaramucci’s wife ultimately called off the divorce in late 2017.

Appearing on CNN, Mr. Scaramucci said Mr. Trump was “lighting me and my wife up” by targeting them on Twitter.

“He has gone past the bounds of normalcy on so many different things,” he said during the segment.

