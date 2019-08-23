A fuming President Trump “ordered” U.S. companies Friday to start moving out of China, after the Asian superpower announced plans to impose additional tariffs of $75 billion on U.S. products.

The levies will hit American soybeans, automobiles and oil in retaliation for Mr. Trump’s latest impending tariffs on their own goods, prompting a furious response from the White House.

“We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

“Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA,” he added.

Mr. Trump also said he wants shipping entities such as FedEx, UPS, the U.S. Postal Service and Amazon to “search for and refuse” packages that contain illicit fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that often comes from China.

“President Xi said this would stop — it didn’t,” Mr. Trump wrote, referring to Mr. Xi’s promise to schedule the drug and crack down on clandestine labs in China.

Mr. Trump said he planned to offer a more formal response Friday to China’s moves. China’s finance ministry said some of the new tariffs on American goods will take effect Sept. 1, with the rest starting on Dec. 15. Mr. Trump has announced the same dates for imposing 10% tariffs on about $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Beijing will slap an extra 5% tariff next month on U.S. soybeans and crude oil, and go forward with a suspended additional 25% tariff on cars on Dec. 15. Some vehicles will be the target of another 10% levy.

China also will impose an extra 10% tariff on pork.

Beijing’s announcement came shortly before U.S. stock markets opened. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 100 points in the first 30 minutes of trading.

“Our Country has lost, stupidly, Trillions of Dollars with China over many years,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter. “They have stolen our Intellectual Property at a rate of Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year, & they want to continue. I won’t let that happen!”

