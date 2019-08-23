A federal appeals court ruled Friday that two Minnesota wedding videographers can challenge the state’s public accommodations law that they say would force them to make videos for same-sex couples, against their own beliefs.

Carl and Angel Larsen, who operate Telescope Media Group, oppose the state law requiring them to produce videos of same-sex ceremonies for customers who ask, arguing it tramples on their First Amendment rights.

A lower court had dismissed their lawsuit, but the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 ruling, reinstated it Friday.

The appeals court ordered the district judge to hear the case.

“The Larsens’ videos are a form of speech that is entitled to First Amendment protection,” wrote Judge David Stras, a Trump appointee.

Judge Jane Kelly, an Obama appointee, dissented, saying Minnesota’s law isn’t content-based and doesn’t force violations of free speech rights.

The case is one of several lawsuits challenging public accommodations laws across the country related to the wedding industry.

