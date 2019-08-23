Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has undergone a three-week radiation therapy treatment for a malignant tumor on her pancreas, the Supreme Court announced Friday.

The treatment began Aug. 5 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

The tumor was discovered after a routine blood test in July. The court said a bile duct stent was placed and the justice has tolerated the treatment well.

She canceled her annual summer visit to Santa Fe, New Mexico, but has otherwise stayed active. According to the court, she does not need further treatment at this time.

“The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body,” the press statement read.

The 86-year-old justice fell last year and broke three ribs, which subsequently led to the discovery of cancer in her left lung. The lung cancer was removed in December.

