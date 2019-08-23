ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in St. Louis.
Police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in a neighborhood in the northern part of the city. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were immediately released, including the man’s name.
