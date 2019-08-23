DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police in Dayton say an officer has fatally shot a man who struggled with him over the officer’s stun gun.
Police say the shooting followed a traffic stop for erratic driving and a two-block foot chase Thursday evening in the southwest Ohio city. The wounded suspect died after being taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
Names of the 29-year-old slain man and the police officer haven’t been released. Police Chief Richard Biehl plans to discuss the shooting in a press conference to be scheduled Friday.
Police say a second person in the vehicle that was stopped drove off during the struggle. Police said a firearm was recovered.
